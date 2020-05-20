Bank of The West Has $9.56 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,974,357 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $280.00. 1,119,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

