Bank of The West Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 927,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 54,614 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 807,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,895,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 910,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 422,021 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 12,650,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,211,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

