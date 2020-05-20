Bank of The West Purchases 12,984 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of The West raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank of The West owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,342,000 after buying an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after buying an additional 1,730,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 43,132,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,888,336. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

