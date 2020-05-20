Bank of The West Purchases 2,422 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,226.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.68. 1,851,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

