Bank of The West Purchases 45,872 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of The West increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 20,073,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,375,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.