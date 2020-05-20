Bank of The West Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,051,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 289,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

