Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.03.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.