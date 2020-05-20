Bank of The West Sells 1,743 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. 14,419,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

