Bank of The West Sells 4,359 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.46 and its 200-day moving average is $488.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.