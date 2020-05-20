Bank of The West Sells 784 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 969,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,759,000 after buying an additional 34,115 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UNH traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $287.99. 3,172,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day moving average of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.