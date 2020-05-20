Bank of The West Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. 59,547,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,631,816. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

