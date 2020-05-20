Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $157,412 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
