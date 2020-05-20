Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Barrett Business Services has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $54,036.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $157,412 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBSI. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

