BGC Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 61.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a PE ratio of 262.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

