Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. 9,889,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

