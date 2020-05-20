Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,421. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.64. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

