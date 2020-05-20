Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.62. 7,743,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

