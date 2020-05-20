Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,149 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 673,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 623,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,980,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

