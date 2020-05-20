Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,834,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

