Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 10,379 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,036,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,373.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,263.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,329.48. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,819. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

