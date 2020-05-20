Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Plans GBX 4.40 Dividend

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BRW stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 274.50 ($3.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The company has a market capitalization of $825.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.79.
In related news, insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 9,250 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,175.
About Brewin Dolphin
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.
