Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Plans GBX 4.40 Dividend

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BRW stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 274.50 ($3.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The company has a market capitalization of $825.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.79.

In related news, insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 9,250 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,175.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective (up from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective (up from GBX 305 ($4.01)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 316 ($4.16).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

