Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 908,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553,496. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

