Callan Capital LLC Invests $285,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.94. 7,748,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,939,935. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

