Callan Capital LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,439. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

