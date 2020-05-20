Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 5.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

