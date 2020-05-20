Cincinnati Insurance Co. Invests $27.75 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 807,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,170,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $624,715,000 after buying an additional 3,243,800 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,548.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 55,638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,761,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

