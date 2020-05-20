Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,603 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

