Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Up 8.9%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.67, approximately 39,379,370 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,039,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 77,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.