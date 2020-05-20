Citizens & Northern Corp Has $243,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 18,648,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

