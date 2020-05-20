Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 459 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $238.06. 6,398,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average of $219.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

