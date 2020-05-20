Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s 9th Largest Position

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,311 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 4.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 22,546,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

