Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 114.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

