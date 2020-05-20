Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.19.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,596,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,402. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.