Community Bank of Raymore Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up 8.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 2,650,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.