Community Bank of Raymore Sells 600 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. 59,624,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,631,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

