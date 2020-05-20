CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 3rd Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 8.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.36. 5,064,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,856. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

