Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $738,697 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 4,842,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

