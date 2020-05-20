Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,437 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. 20,374,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,847,238. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

