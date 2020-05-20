Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,025 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,628,000 after purchasing an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $466,685,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

PGR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

