Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

NYSE:EL traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

