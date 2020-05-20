Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,328,000 after buying an additional 182,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,373,000 after buying an additional 149,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,035. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

