Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 116,638 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,638 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 80,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.26. 7,171,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

