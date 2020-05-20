Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 42,241 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,241 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.20. 885,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

