Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 54,556 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,556 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,648,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,375,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

