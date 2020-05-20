Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 79,140 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 79,140 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 30,412,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,784,532. The company has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

