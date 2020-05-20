Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

