Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,554 shares of company stock worth $14,252,631 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $13.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.97. 49,581,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,846,508. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. The stock has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

