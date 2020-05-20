Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 194.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 23,819,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,046,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

