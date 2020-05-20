Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 284,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,312 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.68. 1,846,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.