Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,018.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after buying an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, hitting $195.18. 2,292,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,935. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average is $191.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

