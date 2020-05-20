Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 131.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. 4,896,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,737. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

